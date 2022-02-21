Clarksville Christian School Lady Centurions Win the TSIAA State Championship

Clarksville, TN – Last Saturday, February 19th, the Clarksville Christian School Lady Centurions traveled to White House Community Christian School to play the FC Boyd Christian Lady Broncos for the TSIAA State Basketball Championship.

In a dominant performance from tip-off to the final buzzer, the Lady Centurions posted a 66-32 victory to claim the 2022 TSIAA state championship.

CCS was led by 7th grader Lauren Hassell who contributed 23 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 blocks. Hassell was also named the 2022 MVP. Junior Caroline Jansen and Senior Alyssa Davis each added 13 points in the victory. Jansen was also named a TSIAA Star Player. The Lady Broncos were led by Lia Wright with 11 points and Laney Copeland who scored 9.



“I could not be happier for this group of young ladies. This was their first year competing in the TSIAA, and the fact that they came away with a championship is truly a testament to their great team”, noted AD Cole Harper. Harper added that “Our coaches were outstanding in creating a blueprint for success. The team truly bought into the system and the results speak for themselves.’



The Lady Centurion basketball team made some noise this season, most notably beating local powerhouses Rossview High School, Clarksville Academy, and every other Montgomery County team they competed against. The coaches and administration at CCS believe that this strength of schedule helped pave the way for the state championship.

Next up for the Lady Centurions is a trip to Dayton, TN in March to complete in the NACA National Championship tournament.

Clarksville Christian School was founded in 2007 and has become the largest Christian school in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

For more information about Clarksville Christian School, please visit the CCS website at www.clarksvillechristianschool.org