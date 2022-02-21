Marsha Blackburn, Colleagues: AG Merrick Garland Must Respect The Durham Investigation

Knoxville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and 44 of their colleagues in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland seeking assurances that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will continue to respect the prosecutorial independence of Special Counsel John Durham and his staff, while also ensuring he is provided all resources necessary to fully, thoroughly, and completely pursue the investigation for which he was appointed.

In August of 2021, Senator Blackburn led 43 of her Republican colleagues in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland to request an update on the status of Special Counsel John Durham’s inquiry into the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation and to ensure the investigation is seen to completion.

This latest letter comes as Special Counsel John Durham continues to uncover alarming new information about the fraudulent origins of the FBI’s investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections. Most recently, that includes revelations in new court filings that individuals affiliated with the Hillary Clinton campaign exploited access to non-public data from White House internet servers and other locations in an attempt to fabricate a narrative of ongoing communications with Russia and Russian entities.



The letter was signed by Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), John Thune (R-S.D.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Shelly Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

A copy of the letter can be found below.

Dear Attorney General Garland:

We write to seek your assurance that you will continue to respect the prosecutorial independence of Special Counsel John Durham and his staff, while also ensuring he is provided all resources necessary to fully, thoroughly, and completely pursue the investigation for which he was appointed.

As you are aware, Special Counsel Durham continues to uncover alarming information related to the origins of the FBI investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections. Those findings include the highly concerning, and potentially criminal, manipulation and exploitation of federal law enforcement resources to target American citizens, including a presidential candidate, based upon fabricated evidence that had been procured and disseminated by individuals closely connected with a rival political campaign.

The fraudulent abuse of the FBI’s investigative powers by those malign actors has left a dark stain on the reputation and credibility of the nation’s premier law enforcement agency. We hope you agree that those responsible for that manipulation and exploitation must be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law by Special Counsel Durham. We further expect you will support his important work until all those responsible for the fraud committed upon the American people are brought to justice.

We appreciate your prompt reply and assurance in this matter.