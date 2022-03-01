Austin Peay State University scores in the Ninth to defeat Bellarmine 14-13

Clarksville, TN – Pinch-hitter Harrison Brown delivered a walk-off single in Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team’s 14-13 victory over Bellarmine Tuesday night on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (6-2) won its fourth-straight game, and it was the Govs’ third walk-off victory this season.

After seeing a 10-9 lead erased and then a 13-12 lead, the Governors entered their half of the ninth tied 13-13. After the first two batters were retired, shortstop John Bolton walked, and right fielder Gino Avros was intentionally walked. Brown was brought on as a pinch hitter and wasted no time delivering the win, with a line drive landing in front of the right fielder, allowing Bolton to score the game-winning run.



It was a wild affair from the start, with both teams scoring seven runs in the first three innings. Austin Peay State University took its first lead with a two-run fourth inning, with third baseman Michael Robinson leading off the inning with a home run. Catcher Jack Alexander was hit by a pitch in the next at-bat and he later scored on a wild pitch for a 9-8 lead.



Bellarmine (1-8) scored three times in the eighth inning to rally from a 10-9 deficit. First baseman Noah Nelson, pinch hitter Casey Sorg, and catcher Kevin Butler drove in runs to give Bellarmine the 12-10 lead.

Austin Peay State University erased that deficit with its three-run eighth inning. Designated hitter Ty DeLancey’s double forced Bellarmine’s left fielder to retreat toward the wall, and the ball tipped off his glove for a bases-clearing double and a 13-12 APSU lead.

The Knights tied the game in its half of the ninth without using a base hit. A walk, hit batsman, and a fielder’s choice loaded the bases. Third baseman Peyton Back earned a walk to tie the game, setting up APSU’s game-ending heroics.

Austin Peay State University reliever Zach Wyatt notched his first APSU win after recording the final two outs of the ninth inning, walking one to allow the tying run, and striking out two batters. Reliever Peyton Jula went 4.1 innings and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out five to enable the Govs to take the lead during the game’s middle section.

Avros went 2-for-5 with three RBI and scored twice to lead the Govs. Robinson continued his recent fine form with a 3-for-4, two-RBI effort. Avros, Robinson, and first baseman Matt Joslin hit solo home runs.

Bellarmine reliever Devin Ecklar (0-3) allowed two runs on two hits and three walks in an inning pitched and took the loss. Shortstop Clayton Mehlbauer paced the offense with a 2-for-4, four RBI, three-run outing, which included a three-run home run in the third inning.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team travels to North Alabama for a Wednesday 5:00pm outing seeking their first road win of 2022.

Box Score

Bellarmine 13, Austin Peay 14

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Bellarmine 1 3 3 1 0 1 0 3 1 13 18 1 Austin Peay 1 3 3 2 1 0 0 3 1 14 13 0

W: WYATT, Zach (1-0) L: Devin Ecklar (0-3)