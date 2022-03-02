Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces Esports League coming this Spring

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department along with GGleagues are proud to announce the start of an esports league beginning April 2022.

Multiplayer video gaming is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, with millions of participants, a growing pool of professional gamers, and online tournaments that draw large audiences. The Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s new esports program creates a fun, competitive gaming experience while promoting inclusion and a sense of community for participants of all ages.

“GGLeagues is excited to be partnering with Clarksville Parks and Recreation to bring esports to their community,” said Erich Bao, CEO of GGLeagues. “Esports continues to grow, and it’s communities like Clarksville who are at the forefront of bringing esports to recreational gamers. We are thrilled to be empowering our partners to provide fun, safe esports competitions for players of all skills and ages.”



Games can be played with single players or teams and can include online participants from other locations and opportunities to participate in tournaments. Games include popular titles like Fortnite, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, Mario Kart, Madden, and others on Xbox, Playstation, PC, and Switch platforms. To maintain a positive environment for players, the games’ audio and chat functions are disabled.



For more information regarding the Clarksville esports league, visit https://app.ggleagues.com/clubs/clarksville-parks-recreation.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

