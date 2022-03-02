Clarksville Police Department releases update on Shooting at Fort Campbell Boulevard Walmart

Clarksville, TN – On March 1st, 2022, at approximately 11:54pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a shooting in progress call at Walmart, 1680 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

At 12:11am, CPD officers located the suspect, 42-year-old Christopher Clark (white male), coming out of the woods behind Planet Fitness, 1600 Fort Campbell Boulevard. Clark was taken into custody without incident.

The victim has been identified as 55-year-old William Eakes Jr. (white male). His next of kin has been notified and they request that the media does not contact them.



At this time there is no known connection between Clark and Eakes. This is still an ongoing investigation and pending prosecution, there is no other information available for release at this time.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Goble, 931-648-0656, ext. 5323.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.