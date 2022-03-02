50.4 F
Clarksville Police Department reports Shooting at Fort Campbell Boulevard Walmart

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On March 1st, at approximately 11:54pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a shooting in progress call at Walmart, 1680 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Upon arrival, a white male victim was located near the front doors of Walmart and had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to Tennova Healthcare and was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives with the CPD Special Operations Unit and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and are actively investigating the homicide. A suspect has been taken into custody and the Clarksville Police Department does not believe there are any other suspects at large and there is no threat to the community.
 
CPD will be withholding the victim’s name until it is confirmed the next of kin notifications have been made. There is no other information available for release at this time.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Goble, 931.648.0656.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

