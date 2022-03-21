Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic seeks entries from veterans, military families for 4th Annual Cohen Clinic Art Show

Clarksville, TN – The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone is calling all veteran and military family member artists to be a part of its 4th Annual Cohen Clinic at Centerstone Community Art Show.

The clinic, which provides accessible mental health care to Veterans and their loved ones officially opened its doors in Clarksville, TN four years ago. Now, in honor of its anniversary, staff members are again hoping to celebrate in an artistic fashion.

“We had a wonderful turnout for last year’s event. It was heartwarming to see,” Scott Hudson, the clinic’s communications manager said. “So many of our clients utilize creative outlets to help them heal and being able to help them share their work is an honor.”

This year, the clinic has teamed up with Clarksville’s Customs House Museum located at 200 South Second Street. Museum staff have been a vital part of the show’s success and have once again agreed to host the 4th annual event inside its galleries for the month of September.

“The museum team taught us a lot about putting on an art show. We are grateful and thrilled to be working with them again this year.” Hudson said. “Together, we have high hopes that this year’s exhibit will be even bigger and better.”

This year’s show will officially kick-off the first Thursday of September in conjunction with downtown Clarksville’s Art Walk and feature an online auction with a portion of the proceeds going back to the clinic to ensure the team can continue to provide the care our nation’s heroes have rightly earned.

To be a part of the 4th Annual Cohen Clinic at Centerstone Community Art Show, artists are encouraged to fill out a submission form online at www.CohenArtShow.com

All artistic mediums are welcome.

For more information or assistance call 931.221.3850 or email the clinic at cohen@centerstone.org