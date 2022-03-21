71.7 F
APSU Men’s Tennis announces new date for match against North Alabama

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis match against North Alabama, originally scheduled for March 12th, has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 26th at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

The March 12th match was postponed due to inclement weather.

Following their match against the University of the Cumberlands, Wednesday, the Governors host North Alabama in their final non-conference match before opening Ohio Valley Conference action against Belmont, April 2nd.

