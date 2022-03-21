APSU This Week: Young Women’s Leadership Symposium, Theatre & Dance presents ‘Edges’

Clarksville, TN – The Young Women’s Leadership Symposium is on Friday, March 25th, 2020 from 8:30am-1:30pm in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Morgan University Center (MUC) Ballroom.

The symposium will be hosted by Dr. Marsha Lyle-Gonga, professor and chair of the Department of Political Science & Public Management, and will include sessions on careers, voting, mental health, politics, identity, and popular culture.

The event’s purpose is to increase the political efficacy of young women, ages 16-24, through leadership development and civic engagement activities.



The symposium is open to the public and will include free breakfast, informational breakout sessions, and free lunch.



Participants must register at the event’s webpage.

Theatre and Dance presents ‘Edges’

The APSU Department of Theatre and Dance will have the world premiere of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s “Edges,” produced by Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, New York, and directed by Tommy Iafrate, associate professor and director of musical theatre at Binghamton University, New York. Austin Peay’s Deonté Warren is the musical director.

The shows will be on March 24th-26th at 7:30pm, and on March 26th-27th at 2:00pm. Tickets are $10 for students, military, and seniors and $15.00 for adults.

Call 931.221.7379 or visit www.apsu.edu/theatre-dance for more information.

Flute Day 2022 coming Sunday

Austin Peay State University’s Department of Music will celebrate Flute Day 2022 with a day filled with masterclasses, discussions, and a concert featuring internationally praised flutist Dr. Alexa Still.

The day – on Sunday, March 27th – will include interactive workshops and masterclasses for high school and collegiate players and a question-and-answer discussion on careers in music before culminating with the concert.

Flute Day 2022 is from 10:30am to 6:00pm CT virtually via Zoom and in-person at the Music/Mass Communication building at Austin Peay State University. Still’s concert begins at 5:00pm.

For more information and free registration, visit www.apsu.edu/music/flute-day or email Wolynec at wolynec@apsu.edu.

Flute Day 2022 is sponsored by the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts.

Last week for ‘Listening’ at The New Gallery

Listening: The Fourth String by visual artist Raheleh Filsoofi and musician Reza Filsoofi continues an engaging 2021-22 exhibition season at The New Gallery.

The exhibit runs through March 25th at The New Gallery, located in the Art + Design building at Austin Peay State University.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

A virtual tour of the exhibition will be available soon and can be found at www.apsu.edu/art-design/thenewgallery.

This project is supported with funding from CECA, APSU, the Tennessee Arts Commission, and Vanderbilt University.



Hours for The New Gallery are 9:00am-4:00pm Monday-Friday, closed on weekends and holidays, and follows the university’s academic calendar.



For more information on this exhibition contact Dickins at dickinsm@apsu.edu.

Last showing for APSU 2022 World Film Festival

The APSU 2022 World Film Festival ends today, March 21st, in Room 120 of the APSU Art + Design building. Today’s showing at 5:00pm is “Hirak Rajar Deshe” introduced by Dr. Somaditya Banerjee.



For more information, email konkoboc@apsu.edu.

For more