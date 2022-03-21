AAA gives Guidance for International Travel

Nashville, TN – As geopolitical tensions dominate international headlines, AAA is providing guidance for Americans interested in traveling overseas.

The U.S. State Department has issued a Level 4: “Do Not Travel” advisory for both Russia and Ukraine. These two countries are not top destinations for American travelers and are more than a thousand miles away from some of the most popular destinations like Rome, Paris, and London – which are open to American travelers.

Travel providers are making adjustments that can affect plans for some travelers. Flights scheduled to stop or fly over Russia are being rerouted, which could result in delays or additional stops. More than 400 cruise sailings with planned stops in St. Petersburg, Russia are also being adjusted.

AAA urges international travelers to:

Closely monitor news reports

Work with a professional travel advisor

Ensure you use a licensed travel provider when purchasing any tours/excursions

Purchase travel insurance, but understand most policies have exclusions related to war

American travelers should also enroll in the Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). STEP enrollment gives you the latest security updates and makes it easier for the U.S. Embassy to contact you in an emergency.

“Before this conflict, we saw a resurgence in demand for European travel, but understandably, many of these travelers are seeing the reports about what’s happening in Ukraine and have questions about their trip,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“That’s why we always encourage people to talk to a travel expert like the ones at AAA. They work with travel providers who are vetted and have staff in these countries who provide real-time updates about conditions in the area. Travel advisors are also your advocate, helping you understand your rights and who can help take the hassle out of managing your trip,” Haas stated.

Travelers’ COVID-19 Concerns are Easing

Before the Russia-Ukraine conflict, travel was on the road to recovery from the pandemic. A quarterly AAA survey – fielded in January – revealed that 69% of Tennesseans felt comfortable traveling; a significant increase from the 41% reported in early 2021. As a result, travel bookings with AAA – The Auto Club Group were stronger in the first two months than the same time in 2021.

According to the survey, traveler confidence was driven by:

The COVID-19 vaccine

Belief that the risk of contracting the virus is the same wherever they go

People are more knowledgeable and less afraid about the virus

The implementation of enhanced safety measures

Reports that COVID-19 cases and deaths are declining

Despite their growing comfort, AAA’s survey shows some lingering concerns related to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Thirty-one percent of respondents say it’s challenging to understand the COVID-related requirements for international travel. As a result, it’s affecting their willingness or ability to plan a trip.

“There’s that segment of people who really want to go, but are hesitant because they’re unclear about how COVID requirements may impact their trip,” Haas said. “For anyone who has those concerns, we encourage you to talk to a travel expert. We’ve found that travelers who speak to AAA travel advisors about COVID requirements for their desired trips feel more confident in planning.”

Self-serve tools on AAA.com

AAA enhanced its website, enabling travelers who visit AAA.com/Travel-With-Confidence to view travel requirements based on their vaccination status, destination and date of travel. AAA’s website and mobile app also provide a breakdown of the requirements for various modes of travel.

AAA’s Top Three COVID-Related Travel Tips

Thoroughly Plan your Trip

Know the destination’s COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines

Understand if these restrictions will limit certain amenities

Take photos of important documents such as passports and vaccination cards

Bring a COVID-19 test in case you become ill while traveling



Work with a Travel Advisor

Travel Advisors can:

Explore options and construct itineraries that best suit your interests, time and budget

Provide the latest COVID-related restrictions or requirements by destination

Serve as the traveler’s advocate if you need to reschedule or cancel plans

Help find alternate flights or accommodations in case of a flight cancellation or weather-related disruption



Consider Travel Insurance

While policies and coverages vary, travel insurance can provide reimbursement for:

Nonrefundable payments if you must cancel your trip due to illness (including COVID-19)

Medical emergencies or treatment (most U.S. health care policies do not cover you abroad)

Lodging, transportation and food expenses incurred due to flight cancellations

Flight delays of as little as three hours

Lost, delayed or damaged luggage

AAA’s travel survey shows that 40% are more likely to purchase travel insurance than before the pandemic. However, only 22% feel very well informed about travel insurance.



“Now more than ever, travel insurance offers very relevant benefits before and during travel,” Haas continued. “Policies generally exclude the impact of war. Yet it’s still enormously important to have travel insurance, as policies provide medical coverage overseas and reimbursement for various unexpected interruptions to your trip.”

AAA Offers New Emergency Medical Support Plan for Travelers

For travelers who want a safety net, but do not need medical insurance or to insure the cost of their trip, The Auto Club Group is now offering its members a protection plan that provides round-the-clock emergency evacuation and medical support services, in case they become sick (even with COVID-19) or are injured while traveling the world.

The new product called “Worldwide LifelineTM” is exclusively available on AAA.com at a discounted rate to members of the AAA club’s 14 state territory. The services are provided by Global Rescue, a leading provider of medical, security, evacuation and travel risk management services.

Worldwide LifelineTM is different than Travel Insurance

Travel Insurance policies are typically purchased to cover a single trip and are priced to insure the cost of your trip, offer medical insurance coverage, and provide financial reimbursement for trip cancellation or interruption.

Worldwide Lifeline TM is an annual membership program, like AAA membership, designed to provide on demand emergency rescue and travel support whenever and wherever you need it without having to file claims or report your trip in advance.

is an annual membership program, like AAA membership, designed to provide on demand emergency rescue and travel support whenever and wherever you need it without having to file claims or report your trip in advance. To learn more, visit AAA.com/GlobalRescue

Travelers can book a vacation, find a travel advisor or additional travel information by visiting AAA.com/Travel or AAA.com/Travel-With-Confidence.

About the AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey

The AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey was conducted online among residents living in Tennessee from January 26th – 31st, 2022. A total of 400 residents completed the survey. Survey results asked of all respondents have a maximum margin of error of ± 4.9% points.

Responses are weighted by age and gender to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the adult population (18+) in Tennessee.

