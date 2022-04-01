APSU signs Payton Deidesheimer, Emma Loiars to play Volleyball, Beach Volleyball

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head volleyball and beach volleyball coach Taylor Mott has signed Payton Deidesheimer and Emma Loiars, a pair of players that will play both indoor and beach volleyball for the Governors, beginning this fall.

Hailing from West Chester, Ohio, Deidesheimer prepped at Bishop Fenwick High School, where she helped her indoor team capture the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II State Championship in 2019. Deidesheimer also helped the Falcons capture four-straight conference titles, two district championships, and two regional championships.

A middle blocker and outside hitter, Deidesheimer was a first team all-conference and all-district selection as a senior. Deidesheimer was also named a Division II All-Ohio Honorable Mention by the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association.



“Payton is a versatile player who will help both our indoor and beach teams,” said Mott. “She can play several different positions and that will allow her to make an impact for both of our teams right away. We are excited to see what Payton can accomplish here.”



The 5-11 Deidesheimer racked up 219 kills, 40 digs, and 48 blocks in 77 sets played during her senior campaign. She also played club volleyball for the Elevation Volleyball Club.

A Bowling Green, Kentucky, native, Loiars prepped at Greenwood High School, where she helped her team claim three-straight district and regional titles from 2018-20. Loiars also helped the Gators make it to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Elite 8 in three-consecutive seasons.

An outside hitter and defensive specialist, Loiars was a KHSAA First Team Academic All-State selection in all four years of high school. Loiars also was named to the all-region and all-district teams as a senior.

“Emma is a great passer and defender who will be able to help both of our teams right away,” said Mott. “She is a great student as well and we cannot wait to see what she does in our program.”

Standing at 5-8, Loiars recorded 216 kills, 234 digs, and 100 services aces during her senior season. During her prep career, Loiars posted 234 career aces. She also played her club volleyball for Southern Kentucky Elite Volleyball Academy.

To keep up with everything Austin Peay State University volleyball, follow both teams on Twitter (@GovsVB and @GovsBVB) and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball and @GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.