Visit Clarksville launches Catch The Passion video campaign featuring Clarksville attractions

Clarksville, TN – Discover local attractions in Catch The Passion, Visit Clarksville’s original YouTube video campaign launching in March 2022. Each episode explores a popular local attraction that helps make Clarksville a special destination.

The video series showcases area attractions through a visual lens in which attraction owners or managers share their passion and provide an inside look at the visitor experience.

From family recreation centers to interactive art experiences, the video series features prominent Clarksville attractions that are key to attracting visitors to Clarksville and Montgomery County.



“We promote the destination and individual attractions to a variety of audiences every day,” said Visit Clarksville Executive Director Theresa Harrington. “But, no one has the passion for a specific place like its owner. We developed this campaign to capture that spirit and let our potential travelers, as well as residents who’ve never visited some of these places, catch a little of that excitement.”

Austin Peay State University Senior Ethan King is interning with the Visit Clarksville marketing department this semester and serves as videographer for the project. “The campaign has provided me with a great opportunity to hone my video production skills,” said King. “I have especially enjoyed bringing a fresh perspective to familiar Clarksville attractions.”

Visit Clarksville’s Catch The Passion campaign launches this month on YouTube where new videos are posted weekly.

Visit Clarksville – Youtube

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and up tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.

In 2020, tourism spending in Montgomery County totaled $252 million, according to an annual report from the US Travel Association, Tourism Economics, and U.S. Census Bureau.