APSU Men’s Golf comes in Fifth at Missouri Tiger Invitational

Columbia, MO – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team concluded its strong showing at the Missouri Tiger Invitational Tuesday by placing tied for fifth with a team score of 868.

The Govs never fell out of the top five during the two-day tournament and finished ahead of notable teams such as Morehead State, Drake, Boston College, DePaul, and SIU Edwardsville.

The first round saw Austin Peay State University earn their best round of the season, shooting a 6-under 282 to finish third after 18 holes. APSU followed round one with an even-par 288 before ending the tournament with a 10-over 298 to finish tied for fifth.



Individually the Govs had three finish in the top 25 led by senior Micah Knisley who shot 1-under 215 to finish tied for 15th. Knisley opened up the tournament, matching his career-best 18-hole score of 3-under 69 highlighted by six birdies including four straight on the back nine. In round two, Knisley shot 1-under 71 with four birdies before shooting a 3-over 75 during the final round which was highlighted by two eagles.



Senior Adam Van Raden moved up 14 spots during the final round Tuesday to finish tied for 24th at 3-over 219. Van Raden shot a 1-under 71 in round one, showing consistent play with 15 pars. Van Raden followed up his performance with a 4-over 76 in round two which saw an eagle on a 525-yard par-five.



Rounding out the top 25 finishes for the Govs was freshman Payne Elkins who shot a 3-over 219 to finish tied for 24th. Elkins began the tournament with a 1-over 71 before shooting a career-best 3-under 69 with seven birdies and one eagle in round two. The freshman concluded the tournament with a 7-over 79 with two birdies and eight pars.



Finishing in fourth for the Govs was senior Chase Korte who shot 4-over 220 to finish tied for 28th. Freshman Reece Britt dropped 11 spots during the final round of competition finishing 80th at 16-over 232. Overall, host school Missouri won with a score of 826 followed by Wichita State, Oral Roberts, and Bellarmine.

Austin Peay State University led the field during the two-day tournament with five eagles, three of which came during the final round. Van Raden and Knisley led the APSU Govs with two each with Elkins earning one. Knisley had two eagles during the final round of competition, doing so on the 530-yard par-five 10th and 525-yard par-five 15th.

Tournament Notes

Knisley earned his fourth and fifth rounds under par this season during the first two rounds of the MU Tiger Invitational.

In round one, Britt shot his career round under par at 1-under 71 with four birdies.

Van Raden had an average score of 4.42 on par fives, the fourth-best average at the tournament. Van Raden ranked second with 38 total pars.

Austin Peay State University had an average score of 4.80 on par fives and shot 12-under on par fives for the tournament.

The APSU Govs ranked third at the MU Tiger Invitational with 164 pars.

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team concludes regular season play on April 20th, traveling to Bowling Green, KY, for a one-day match play against Western Kentucky. APSU then heads to Cape Girardeau, MO, April 24th-26th for the Ohio Valley Conference Championships.