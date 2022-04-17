Austin Peay State University to hold Second Annual Native Plant Sale this month

Clarksville, TN – This April, anyone with a green thumb can take home a piece of the Austin Peay State University campus during the APSU Grounds Department’s Second Annual Native Plant Sale.

“This is an opportunity for people to take home a piece of campus and watch it grow, allowing them to not only beautify their yard but improve our ecosystem in the process,” Wes Powell, director of landscape and grounds, said.



Nearly 1,000 individual native plants are currently for sale, with 50 species of perennials, grasses, trees, and shrubs available for under $15.00. All plants were grown at APSU, and individuals can see what’s available or make a purchase through this website. The sale, which only accepts online orders, supports Austin Peay’s Arboretum Fund of Excellence to help maintain and expand the campus arboretum.

Using native plants in your landscape has many benefits, including:

Aesthetics and Longevity – native flowers are not only beautiful with a wide range of colors, textures and forms; they often provide interest for multiple seasons of the year.

– native flowers are not only beautiful with a wide range of colors, textures and forms; they often provide interest for multiple seasons of the year. Less Maintenance – native plants require less overall maintenance and reduce the need for irrigation, pesticides, fertilizer and mowing.

– native plants require less overall maintenance and reduce the need for irrigation, pesticides, fertilizer and mowing. Adaptability – native plants tolerate a wide range of light, soil, temperature and moisture requirements.

– native plants tolerate a wide range of light, soil, temperature and moisture requirements. Wildlife Habitat – native plants provide food and shelter for many insects, birds, amphibians and small mammals throughout the growing season.

Anyone who purchases a native plant through the website above will be able to pick up their order on April 29th from 9:00am-4:00pm or on April 30th from 9:00am-noon on the APSU campus, at the corner of Eighth and Farris streets.