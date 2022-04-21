APSU Track and Field to compete in Kentucky Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team heads to Lexington, Kentucky, April 22nd-23rd for the Kentucky Invitational at the UK Track & Field Complex.

Participating Teams

Austin Peay, Kentucky (host), Bellarmine, Brescia, Campbellsville, Centre, Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky Wesleyan, Midway, Morehead State, Murray State, Pikeville, Saint Louis, Transylvania, Western Kentucky

Friday’s competition begins in the field at 1:00pm with the women’s hammer throw and javelin, followed by the long jump at 2:00pm. Events on the track begin at 3:00pm with the 400-meters hurdles and ends with the 1500-meter run at 4:10pm. Saturday starts with the exciting 4×100-meter relay at 11:00am with events in the field beginning at 11:30am.



Last week at the OVC Trio Challenge the Govs had six event winners, matching host school Murray State for the most at the meet. During the outdoor season, Austin Peay has claimed 14 event victories in three meets. Along with six at the OVC Trio Challenge, the Govs had four event wins at both the Margaret Simmons Invitational and the WKU Hilltopper Relays.



Austin Peay State University on the track is led by junior Kenisha Philips who currently holds the fastest time in the Ohio Valley Conference in the 400-meter dash at 54.86. This outdoor season, Phillips has yet to lose a race in the 200-meter dash and holds the conference’s second-best time at 24.15.



The 4×400-meter relay team of Phillips, Mikaela Smith, Lauren Lewis-Haynes, and Kyra Wilder have the fastest time in the OVC and 67th fastest time in the NCAA East Region at 3:45.55.



Leading the way in the field is senior Denia Hill-Tate who ranks fourth in the OVC and 60th in the NCAA East Region in the high jump at 1.70 meters. Hill-Tate earned her season-best mark at the OVC Trio Challenge and was just 0.02 meters away from her career-best jump. The mark was also tied for the eighth-highest mark in school history.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

Following this weekend’s action, the Austin Peay State University track and field team travels to Nashville for the Music City Challenge, April 29th-30th. It will be the final regular-season meet for the Govs before the OVC Championships, May 11th-13th in Murray, KY.