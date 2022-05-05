Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk to be held May 5th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

The First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.

The May Art Walk will be held May 5th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the shops and galleries on Public Square, Franklin Street, and Strawberry Alley. The participating businesses are listed below as well as a description of the work they will be exhibiting and services they will be offering during the event.

The Customs House Museum (200 South Second Street)

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is Tennessee’s second largest general interest museum. It features fine art, history, and children’s exhibits.

Museum Exhibitions

Tennessee Wild Side

May 3rd – June 19th | Bruner & Orgain Galleries

Learn about the wildlife of Middle Tennessee with this hands-on look at rivers, caves and other local habitats. Check out the bats in Dunbar Cave, identify animal footprints and more!

Society of Animal Artists: The Animals of North America

May 5th – June 26th | Crouch Gallery

The Society of Animal Artists is devoted to promoting excellence in the artistic portrayal of domesticated and wild animals in art. This year’s special exhibition celebrates the creatures found here in North America with over 50 artworks from artists around the world.

Remembering Frank Adkins

Through June 26th | Lobby

Lieutenant Colonel Frank Adkins was the most decorated Montgomery County resident to have served in World War II. This collection of photographs, documents and other artifacts illustrates the courage of this hometown hero.

Bold Expressions: The Art of Stephanie J. Brown

Through May 29th | Harvill Gallery

Stephanie J. Brown is an empowered artist, activist and author who shines a light on self-awareness, survival and pride through her work. “I love to represent the African diaspora by painting faces and accentuating our bold features. I include bold colors, which spiritually represent chakras.”

Breaking Through: The Rise of American Women Artists

Through May 29th | Kimbrough & Jostens Galleries

This juried show features over 100 paintings and sculptures by members of American Women Artists (AWA) from across the country. AWA is an organization that aims to increase the number of professional opportunities for women in the visual fine arts.

Explorers Landing: Exploring Our Town

Open Now on the Lower Level

New Memories, New Adventures, New Explorers Landing! Explore our town with timeless favorites like the Bubble Cave and McGregor’s Market and new discoveries like the Landing and Car Ramp. It’s an adventure for all ages.

Journey’s Eye Studio (131 Franklin Street)

Journey’s Eye Studio is proud to host John Sharp during the May 2022 First Thursday Art Walk.

John Sharp is a photorealist artist and art educator who resides with his family in Tennessee.

“The urban landscape is my greatest passion but sadly, it’s drastically changing. Whether it is an old neon sign, an abandoned space, or forgotten object, I am captivated by how years or decades of rust and decay slowly creep through the surface. While I do find something beautiful in the abandoned, this is not to dismiss the power of emotional neutrality as was the premier purpose of the founders of the photorealism movement. I am content in letting the object or scene speak for itself. My objective is to capture the purest representation of the object or scene before someone else takes note of its rejected condition, and it is gone forever.”



John Sharp has had his work exhibited in galleries such as the Uptown Arts Center in Chicago, Illinois, the Mondak Heritage Center and Museum in Sydney, Montana, Art House Co-op in Brooklyn, New York, and the Siena Art Institute in Siena, Italy. John Sharp was also a featured artist in Hyperrealism Magazine #11 in 2020. In 2012 his painting “One Left” was selected for a featured collection by Rebecca Wilson, chief curator at Saatchi Art.

ArtLink Studios (116 Strawberry Alley)

ArtLink Studios located at 116 Strawberry Alley, will be featuring a variety art from our in-house artists.

ArtLink will also have LIVE music during the May 2022 First Thursday Art Walk!

Jacob Markus is a local professional musician, who has been playing and studying for 20 years. He came from a musical family, and was driven from a young age to be the best musician he could be. Jacob is active around the area, having played with a variety of artists around Middle Tennessee over the last six years since graduating high school.

On top of that, he has traveled around the country extensively, playing music in many different settings—from bars, venues, theatres, radio, art galleries, studios, and others. These experiences not only taught the value of being able to adapt on a whim based on your surroundings, it also introduced a vast amount of ideas and inspiration, through meeting and playing with other people across the country.

The ArtLink studio will be open with a variety of featured art projects you can pop in and create!

Artlinkclarksville.com

Edward’s Steakhouse (107 Franklin Street)

Come enjoy the best steaks in Clarksville in a relaxed atmosphere with live piano on Friday and Saturday night. We also offer Clarksville’s largest wine selection in town from around the world. 10% Military and APSU discount daily

Edward’s Steakhouse is proud to support the May 2022 First Thursday Art Walk and will feature local artist Morris Ricker this month.

Morris Ricker grew up in small towns throughout Eastern Michigan. He was introduced to modern art as a young man, making frequent visits to the galleries at the Detroit Institute of Arts. His experience with photography and art expanded while working as a freelance photographer. He completed many successful assignments in the field of industrial and architectural photography.

In 2002 he had the privilege of studying painting and perspective techniques with retired Kodak inventor-artist Bill Paff. On this experience Morris relates; ‘ Bill had very traditional approaches when it came to work ethic and art perspective. He was a mentor and a friend.’ Today Morris remains on a creative path working with mixed media. He resides with his wife in Greenbrier, TN.

Stop in, see the art, listen to Jackson Miller on the piano and enjoy the Thursday night special, 1/2 priced $7.00 appetizers and 2 for 1 draft drink specials.

Roxy Regional Theatre (110 Franklin Street)

For those who enjoy the visual arts, the Peg Harvill Gallery, located just beyond the lobby, hosts twelve shows annually featuring locally and nationally known artisans. Shows generally open the first Thursday of each month for our First Thursday Art Walk.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is proud to support the May 2022 First Thursday Art Walk but will not feature an artist this month.

For tickets and information about our upcoming production of “Cry Baby” [The Musical], please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org or call the box office at 931.645.7699.

Additional gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:00am–2:00pm.

Sanctuary On Main (334 Main Street)

Sanctuary on Main is proud and excited to participate in the May 2022 First Thursday Art Walk. Stop by to see several local artisans work that is featured within!

Jewelry

– Melanie Haven Design

– Made by Adelaide

– Pocketdharma

– A Little Love and Light

Wood Art

– Beatrix Brockman

Photography

– Katie Cameron

Macrame Art

– Lavishly Leashed

Soap

– Linden Tree Soap

Apparel

– Carlisle Creations

Trazo Meadery (116 Franklin Street)

Trazo Meadery is proud to support the May 2022 First Thursday Art Walk.

Artist: Holly Pearce (Pixykist Designs)

Bio: A background in costuming, theater set/parade float design & face/body painting Holly combines her love of color & fire with ingenuity to work her magic on mixed media pieces that are uniquely whimsical. Her designs have truly been PIXYKIST.

Downtown Artists Co-op (96 Franklin Street)

The Artisans of the Downtown Artists Cooperative invite you to think outside the frame!

Stop in, May 5th-28th, 2022, and shop for one-of-a-kind, locally made artworks. Wood, ceramics, sculpture, fibers, jewelry, and more.

Whether it’s a gift for Mother’s Day, graduation, or a little something for yourself, you can find it at the DAC.



Opening Reception: Thursday, May 6th, 2022, 5:00pm-8:00pm, as part of First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville.



Gallery Hours: Thursday and Friday 12:00pm-4:00pm, Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm, and by appointment.



Generously sponsored by F&M Bank, Sango Wine, and Spirits, Jane & Gerald Gilman, Kay & Randy Hasse, Walter and Cindy Marczak.



www.dac.gallery

Be Sure To Stop In and See These Other Venues During The First Thursday Art Walk