Clarksville Parks and Recreation now accepting applications for 2022 Riverfest

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville’s 33rd annual Riverfest will return to an in-person event on September 9th-10th, 2022. Applications for vendors, entertainers, and more are being accepted at ClarksvilleRiverfest.com through July 1st.

Riverfest is Clarksville’s longest-running community festival and brings more than 30,000 people to the banks of the Cumberland River showcasing the cultural diversity of Clarksville through music, local eats, drinks, shopping, and recreational activities for the entire family.

Admission and entertainment at the festival are free and open to the public.

Applications being accepted are for:

Entertainers

Food Concessionaires

Retail Vendors

Artisan Vendors

Civic/Non-Profit Booths

Corporate Promotional Booths

Descriptions of each category are at clarksvilleriverfest.com under the Applications tab.

This event would not be possible without dedicated community supporters. A variety of opportunities are available for volunteers ages 15 and over to join the Riverfest Volunteer Team and be part of the event. Sign up as a club, with a friend, or as an individual at www.clarksvilleriverfest.com by September 1st, 2022, to help. All volunteers will receive a t-shirt and meals will be provided for those working a 4-hour shift and more.

To stay up to date on the festival, visit the Riverfest website or like Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook and Instagram.

For more, call 931.645.7476 or visit www.clarksvilleparksrec.com.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails, and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults, and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.