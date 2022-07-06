Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer’s Hold Law Enforcement Academy for Explorer Post

Montgomery County, TN – On July 1st, 2022 Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers (SROs) held a ceremony at West Creek High School to recognize the achievement and academy graduation of 11 Law Enforcement Explorers of Post 600.
The Explorer program serves as an educational program for young men and women ages 14 to 20. This program was chartered through Learning for Life an affiliate of the Boy Scouts of America.
The academy lasted two weeks and concluded with a written and practical examination. All passed. All were excited to share what they had learned.
As the excited Explorers left the classroom to prepare for graduation, Sgt. Angela Christian stopped them and pointedly asked, “Who determines cause of death in an investigation?” Explorers responded in unison, “Medical Examiner does!” Correct they were.
The ceremony took place at 2:00pm with family and friends attending. Sheriff John Fuson addressed the explorers expressing, “I know it’s been eye opening since you’ve started the program and I think that this summer program is great to help you all evolve into the future servers that I know you’re going to be. This is not something that you just do; it is something that you feel inside of you. I know each of you know what I am saying when I say that.” He presented each Explorer with a Certificate of Graduation.
To learn more about this exceptional program check out this link: https://mcgtn.org/sheriff/explorers