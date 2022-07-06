Bi-County Transfer Station to change Pit Schedule starting in August

Montgomery County, TN – Due to consistent mechanical issues at the Transfer Station Pit and Convenience Center off Highway Drive, the Bi-County Solid Waste Management Board has approved closing the Highway Drive Complex which includes the Transfer Station Pit and Convenience Center, every Thursday, beginning August 4th, for preventive maintenance.

“Operating seven days a week for 11 hours a day for the last twenty-five years, there has been no downtime for preventative maintenance. Allowing time for preventive maintenance should help keep the pit from being out of operation less frequently, ultimately providing our residents with more consistency of use,” said Director of Bi-County Solid Waste Management Mark Neblett.



This is also a reminder that the Transfer Station on Highway Drive can no longer accommodate trailers. All trailers need to deliver their waste to the Main Bi-County Landfill located at 3212 Dover Road on Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 4:00pm and Saturday from 7:00am to 4:00pm.



For more info about the Bi-County Landfill go to https://bit.ly/3yOjy29.