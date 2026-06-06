TDOT Reports Multiple Construction and Utility Projects Across Montgomery County and Surrounding Areas

Clarksville, TN – Motorists traveling throughout Montgomery County and neighboring Middle Tennessee counties should prepare for lane closures, mobile operations, and potential traffic delays as the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) continues a variety of roadway improvement, maintenance, and utility projects during the week of June 7th-13th, 2026.

Projects include roadway striping, milling and paving operations, intersection improvements, fiber optic installations, LED streetlight conversions, and ongoing construction activities along major interstate corridors and state routes. Drivers are encouraged to use caution in work zones, reduce speeds, and expect intermittent traffic impacts.

Montgomery County

Roadway striping operations will take place on Interstate 24 between mile markers 0 and 5 in both the eastbound and westbound directions from Sunday, June 7th, through Saturday, June 13th. Mobile lane operations are scheduled nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

Underground fiber installation work will occur along the south shoulder of State Route 12 between log miles 22 and 23 from Monday, June 8th, through Friday, June 12. Work hours are scheduled from 9:00am until 3:00pm each day.

Intersection improvement work at the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard area on State Route 13 near log mile 25 will require nightly single-lane closures in both directions from Sunday, June 7th, through Saturday, June 13th. Work will take place from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

Utility crews will install underground fiber along State Route 236 between log miles 0 and 1 from Monday, June 8th, through Friday, June 12th. Eastbound shoulder closures will be in effect from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

Aerial cable installation is scheduled on State Route 374 near log mile 4 from Monday, June 8th, through Friday, June 12th. Single-lane closures in both directions may be encountered between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

Davidson County

Milling and paving operations on Interstate 24 between mile markers 32 and 40 will continue nightly from Sunday, June 7th, through Friday, June 12th. Multiple lane closures in both directions are expected between 8:00pm and 5:00am.

On Thursday, June 11th, maintenance crews will conduct work to pull new wire for Dynamic Message Sign 33 on westbound Interstate 24 between mile markers 54 and 57. Multiple lane closures will be in place from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

LED streetlight conversion work will occur along Interstate 40 between mile markers 207 and 209 from Monday, June 8th, through Thursday, June 11th. Single-lane closures in both directions are scheduled nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

Additional milling and paving work is planned on westbound Interstate 40 between mile markers 209 and 210 from Monday, June 8th, through Wednesday, June 10th. Single-lane closures will be required during overnight hours.

LED streetlight conversion activities will also take place along Interstate 40 between mile markers 209 and 211 from Monday through Thursday during overnight hours.

Additional LED streetlight upgrades are scheduled between mile markers 212 and 213 on Interstate 40 from Monday, June 8th, through Thursday, June 11th. Drivers should expect single-lane closures in both directions.

On Interstate 65, crews will continue LED streetlight conversion work between mile markers 82.8 and 85 from Monday through Thursday. Nightly single-lane closures in both directions are scheduled from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

Dickson County

Construction activities associated with the CNZ028 project will require single-lane closures on southbound Interstate 65 between mile markers 94 and 99 from Sunday, June 7th, through Friday, June 12th. Work includes moving barrier wall operations during overnight hours.Drivers should also anticipate rolling roadblocks on Interstate 65 near mile marker 96 in the Rivergate area from Monday, June 8th, through Friday, June 12h. Blasting operations are scheduled daily between 10:00am and 2:00pm, with traffic impacts occurring between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

Roadway striping operations on Interstate 40 between mile markers 176 and 181 will continue nightly from Sunday, June 7th, through Saturday, June 13th. Single-lane closures in both directions are scheduled from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

Utility crews will install underground and aerial fiber along State Route 46 between log miles 6 and 7 from Monday, June 8th, through Friday, June 12th. Single-lane closures in both directions are expected between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

Additional underground fiber installation work will occur near log mile 7 on State Route 46 during the same dates and hours, resulting in intermittent lane closures.

Robertson County

Roadway striping operations on Interstate 24 between mile markers 22 and 30 will take place from Sunday, June 7th, through Saturday, June 13th. Mobile operations will impact eastbound traffic on Sunday and both eastbound and westbound traffic Monday through Saturday. Work is scheduled nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

TDOT reminds motorists to obey posted speed limits, avoid distractions, and remain alert when traveling through active work zones. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.