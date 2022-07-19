Community Input sought by Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee is developing the 2023 Legislative Agenda for lawmakers in Nashville.

This agenda includes suggestions specific to issues in Montgomery County and the state that citizens would like to have addressed.

Montgomery County is making a second request for residents to submit legislative items for consideration to gather as much input as possible.



Please submit the agenda items to Michelle Newell via email at manewell@mcgtn.net or by mail to 1 Millennium Plaza, Clarksville, TN 37040, by August 4th, 2022.



The Committee will review the suggested topics and formulate the agenda that will be presented to the Clarksville, Montgomery County state delegation in October 2022.



To see the 2022 Legislative Agenda visit https://bit.ly/3H8DG1c.