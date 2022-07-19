Clarksville Police Department is trying to locate Missing Person Jessica Casey

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 33-year-old, white female, Jessica Casey. Ms. Casey was last seen on July 17th, 2022, in the North Ford Street area.

She is 5′ 7″ and 115 pounds and has auburn-colored hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone sees Mrs. Casey, please call 911 so Officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Detective Lucas at 931.648.0656 ext. 5270. You can also call Tipsline at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.