Manna Café Ministries to hold Mobile Pantry on Saturday, July 23rd

Clarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries will conduct a Mobile Pantry food giveaway this Saturday, July 23rd, 2022.
The Mobile Pantry will be held at 1955 Madison Street, the old Theater parking lot.
The event will begin at 10:00am.
Clients do not need to be from Montgomery County.
Volunteers needed! If interested in volunteering, please register on our website: www.MannaCafeMinistries.com/volunteer
Thank you!
About Manna Café Ministries
Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.