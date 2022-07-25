Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for July 25th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 25th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Delilah is an adult, medium size, female mixed breed. She is vaccinated and spayed so she can go home the same day. She would love a yard to run around in and play. Delilah loves attention, is very sweet and very treat motivated! She will make some lucky family a wonderful hiking, jogging, camping, all ‘round wonderful companion. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Ella is a very sweet Domestic long-haired girl. She is litter box trained and will be fully vetted and spayed before going home. Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Ron Purrgundy is a male domestic shorthair Tabby mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, litter trained and ready for his new home. Ron can be in a home with other cats, dogs and does well with children. He loves to play but is also content just being with his people.

Ron Purrgundy can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Napoleon & Joseph are 4-month-old bonded brothers. They are so happy playing and entertaining themselves. There is a reduced adoption fee for both and includes first vaccines, dewormed flea/tick products/FELV/FIV tested, rabies vaccine, and neutered. They are litter trained and would make wonderful companions.

They can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a smart, silly, VERY energetic Bull terrier mix. He is about a year and half old, fully vetted, neutered, and housetrained. This sweet boy needs a person who will not hesitate to set boundaries and also help him channel his energy with plenty of exercise, running, hiking, and even swimming. A tired dog is a happy dog.

He does well with certain dogs, his best friend is Shamrock who is also up for adoption, but his energy levels are sometimes too much for other dogs. He would do well with another balanced, energetic dog to help him continue to learn and be the best version of himself!

Come meet Drako through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Mac is just a lovable big guy! Mac is a white Bulldog mix and requires an adopter and home familiar with Bully breeds. He has special needs due to being deaf and needs to be the only pet in the home and no small children. This handsome guy is crate trained, housebroken, neutered, microchipped and up to date on shots. He deserves to be loved and spoiled.

Mac can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Hunter is a 4-year-old Schnauzer/Maltese mix. He weighs 14 pounds, is fully vetted, microchipped, and neutered. He is housetrained (uses a doggie door) and good with other dogs but does need a home without children. Hunter does walk with a slight limp as he broke his leg when he was a puppy but it doesn’t stop him from getting around. He is a good boy but skittish at first meeting but with patience will warm up to his family.

For more details and information you can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Inky was brought to Lisa and her team by the wonderful Sheriff’s department who found this sweet 6-month-old Lab pup in the middle of the road after being hit by a car. Amazingly he is a survivor and is currently under the vets care for a concussion and fractured Orbital bone. He is so loving and sweet but he is on bed rest now as he heals but is available for pre adoption.

If anyone is looking for a wonderful pup (who will make a full recovery) please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue



Just a note here: Unfortunately a shelter in Fayetteville TN will be shutting down and Lisa and her group will be receiving quite a lot of new dogs to her rescue over the next several weeks. We will be helping her by spotlighting as many as we can here to help them find their forever families. So stay tuned!! Thank you!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Kita is a super soft snuggler! She is 14 weeks old and is very social, just loves people and other cats. She is very sweet, quite entertaining and very affectionate. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Kita will make a great addition to your family!

PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town. To set up a meet and greet and for more information on him please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Catie is a female senior Labrador/Shepherd mix. Catie and her best friend Mollie were raised together until their owner sadly passed and they were taken in by the shelter. Both girls are loyal, fun-loving, and love to play even as senior gals but then enjoy coming inside and sleeping.

They are both spayed, fully vetted, house trained and good with other dogs, cats and kids. The girls are somewhat bonded but can possibly be separated into the right family. If you’re looking for easy-going, loving dogs then either Catie or Mollie ( or both together) would make an awesome addition to a lucky family.

Call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing