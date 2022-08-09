Dunbar Cave State Park to host Unknown Realms Cave Tour on Saturday, August 13th

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, July 23rd, 2022, Dunbar Cave State Park will hold the “Unknown Realms” cave tour.

This tour is designed to be a follow-up to our standard cave tour. We venture beyond what you have already seen and explore some of the less frequented areas of the cave. Paths that one time was part of the old commercial tour but have been out of use for 50 years or more.

Park rangers will discuss the history and legends of the cave that developed as Dunbar Cave became the social hotspot of the 19th century.

No crawling is required but the paths we take are fairly rugged so participants should be in good physical health and be able to crouch walk for a time.



The cost is $20.00 per person and everyone must be over the age of 10.



A handheld flashlight (no cell phones) is required. Sturdy hiking boots are recommended. Photography is not allowed inside the cave.



Please check in at the Visitor Center 15 minutes before the tour starts.



Date: August 13th

Time: 2:00pm-4:00pm

Meet at: The Visitor Center

Price: $20.00

Dunbar Cave State Park Programs Information

Programs are free unless noted otherwise. All programs require reservations by the Deadline Listed. Programs with no reservations by the deadline will be canceled.

All programs begin at the Visitor Center unless another site is listed.

Children must be accompanied by an adult (one adult for each three children).

Age limits are definite – please do not sign up a child who is younger or older than the age limits given.

Dunbar Cave State Park is located at 401 Old Dunbar Cave Road, Clarksville Tennessee.

Call 931.648.5526 for reservations.