Montgomery County Democratic Party to hold Special Meeting Thursday to Elect Leadership

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Democratic Party is about to fill out its full leadership team for the first time in 2 years. You can be a part of this team!

Our hybrid in-person/virtual meeting will be held on Thursday at 6:00pm.

Here are the positions we are trying to fill:

2nd Vice Chair for Fundraising

3rd Vice Chair for Candidate Support

Executive Committee Members for districts: 3, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19 You can look up your County Commission district here



Members of our 4 standing committees Communications : social media, email program, web, and graphic design directors Fundraising : event planners, merchandise coordinators Political Outreach : canvassing & phone bank directors, early vote director, constituency organizers for the Black, Latino, LGBT+, AAPI, Indigenous/Native American, and College/Youth communities. Trustees : 3-4 members that oversee the party’s physical assets of the party, manage risk, and liabilities



Please RSVP for our meeting so you get reminders and the zoom link if you plan to attend virtually.

RSVP Here