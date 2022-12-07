Austin Peay State University’s Lunar Occultation of Mars viewing canceled

Clarksville, TN – Because of cloudy conditions Wednesday night, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy has canceled the public observation of the lunar occultation of Mars scheduled for tonight, December 7th.

But because so many people signed up for this free event, the department is making plans to have monthly community observing nights starting in January.

Anybody who’s interested should be on the lookout for an announcement about these new events next month.