Friday, December 16, 2022
Austin Peay State University Govs wishes everyone a Merry Holiday Season

Stay warm this holiday season with the APSU Gov

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) sees another semester come to an end, and we wish all members of the APSU family – students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends – a happy and safe holiday season.

This December, if you’re in need of a little extra cheer, you can now invite the Governor to join your celebration or even a quiet night at home.

Enjoy this special Yule Log video, available in one-hour and eight-hour versions, and we hope, wherever you are, you always feel the warmth of being a Governor at Austin Peay State University.


One-Hour version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8fdVe6jHJ14

Eight-Hour version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2HpeowQwq4

