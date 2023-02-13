65.2 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
HomePoliticsClarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin to hold Town Hall...
Politics

Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin to hold Town Hall Meeting Wednesday, March 1st, 2023

News Staff
By News Staff
Deanna McLaughlin
Deanna McLaughlin

City of Clarksville - Ward 2Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, March 1st, 2023 Deanna McLaughlin, Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2, will hold a Town Hall Meeting at the Clarksville Police Department Precinct. The meeting will begin at 5:30pm and last until 6:30pm.

We will discuss the items that will be voted on by the Clarksville City Council on March 2nd, 2023 along with updates on what Councilman McLaughlin is working on.


You do not have to live in Ward Two to attend, all are welcome!

The Clarksville Police Department Precinct is located at 211 Cunningham Lane in Clarksville.

Previous articleAustin Peay State University, Cumberland River Compact to plant over 100 Native Trees on Campus
Next articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports Port Royal Road lane closed for utility work
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online