Roxy Regional Theatre adds Second Show for “Romancing the Mind”

Clarksville, TN – By popular demand, following last night’s sold-out show, we have added a second performance of “Romancing the Mind” this Friday, February 17th at 8:00pm.

Don’t miss your chance to experience this fantastic show featuring award-winning Nashville magicians, mentalists, and illusionists Jeff and Kimberly Bornstein!

What happens when a beautiful mind reader marries a former Hollywood stuntman? They create a knockout show of mind-reading stunts that will BLOW your mind!

A dynamic duo of deception who create impossible memories you will never forget, Jeff and Kimberly were most recently featured on the international hit television show Masters of Illusion. You will be baffled and amazed as Kimberly plucks thoughts from even the most sophisticated minds as easily as if they were grapes on a vine!

Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the show).

Buy Tickets

Health And Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.