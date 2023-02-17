Austin Peay State University Baseball loses home opener to Illinois, 13-2

Clarksville, TN – Shortstop Jayden Brown hit a two-run home run, and designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green had two extra-base hits, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team dropped a 13-2 decision to Illinois State, Friday, in the Opening Day of the 2023 college baseball season on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Illinois State (1-0) made the most of its early opportunities, scoring four runs in the first and tacking on three runs in the third and fourth innings as it jumped to a 10-0 lead. In the first, the first four batters reached base and eventually scored, as did the first two batters in the third and the first three in the fourth.

Austin Peay (0-1) was held without a hit until Miller-Green’s pop-up in the fourth inning eluded a charging center fielder for a double. He added a triple off the right-field fence in the sixth inning. Brown followed that triple with a home run to the left-center field gap, breaking up the shutout.

While the Redbirds’ bullpen held the APSU Govs without a hit the rest of the way, its offense tacked on three final runs to push the game to a run-rule conclusion in eight innings.

Austin Peay State University starter Peyton Jula (0-1) battled through 2.1 innings but allowed seven runs on four hits and three walks. Reliever Kyle Magrans chipped in two hitless innings of relief, allowing only one walk to the six batters he faced.

Miller-Green went 2-for-3 to lead the Govs’ five-hit outing. Brown, second baseman Conner Gore, and third baseman Ambren Voitik added a hit each.

Illinois State starter Derek Salata (1-0) held Austin Peay State University to one hit in four innings while striking out five.

Designated hitter Noah Rabin went 2-for-5 with three RBI with a pair of doubles. First baseman Shay Kubo was 2-for-5 with two RBI. Center fielder JT Sokolove went 1-for-3 with a fourth-inning leadoff home run.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team and Illinois State continue their three-game series with a noon, Saturday game at The Hand.