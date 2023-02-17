23.2 F
Clarksville
Saturday, February 18, 2023
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Baseball loses home opener to Illinois, 13-2
Sports

Austin Peay State University Baseball loses home opener to Illinois, 13-2

News Staff
By News Staff
Jayden Brown homers but Austin Peay State University Basball drops season opener to Illinois, Friday. (APSU Sports Information)
Jayden Brown homers but Austin Peay State University Baseball drops season opener to Illinois, Friday. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – Shortstop Jayden Brown hit a two-run home run, and designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green had two extra-base hits, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team dropped a 13-2 decision to Illinois State, Friday, in the Opening Day of the 2023 college baseball season on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Illinois State (1-0) made the most of its early opportunities, scoring four runs in the first and tacking on three runs in the third and fourth innings as it jumped to a 10-0 lead. In the first, the first four batters reached base and eventually scored, as did the first two batters in the third and the first three in the fourth.


Austin Peay (0-1) was held without a hit until Miller-Green’s pop-up in the fourth inning eluded a charging center fielder for a double. He added a triple off the right-field fence in the sixth inning. Brown followed that triple with a home run to the left-center field gap, breaking up the shutout.

While the Redbirds’ bullpen held the APSU Govs without a hit the rest of the way, its offense tacked on three final runs to push the game to a run-rule conclusion in eight innings.

Austin Peay State University starter Peyton Jula (0-1) battled through 2.1 innings but allowed seven runs on four hits and three walks. Reliever Kyle Magrans chipped in two hitless innings of relief, allowing only one walk to the six batters he faced.

Miller-Green went 2-for-3 to lead the Govs’ five-hit outing. Brown, second baseman Conner Gore, and third baseman Ambren Voitik added a hit each.

Illinois State starter Derek Salata (1-0) held Austin Peay State University to one hit in four innings while striking out five.

Designated hitter Noah Rabin went 2-for-5 with three RBI with a pair of doubles. First baseman Shay Kubo was 2-for-5 with two RBI. Center fielder JT Sokolove went 1-for-3 with a fourth-inning leadoff home run.


Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team and Illinois State continue their three-game series with a noon, Saturday game at The Hand.

Previous articleSenator Marsha Blackburn Plans To Stop Human, Drug Traffickers From Profiting Off Taxpayers
Next articleNASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover drops off 10 Tubes with Collections of Red Planet Samples
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online