58.3 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
HomeEducationAustin Peay State University biology professors, Southeastern Grasslands Institute help with landscape...
Education

Austin Peay State University biology professors, Southeastern Grasslands Institute help with landscape restoration at Soak Creek Farm

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University professors Catherine Haase and Evan Rehm helping with landscape restoration at Soak Creek Farm. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University professors Catherine Haase and Evan Rehm helping with landscape restoration at Soak Creek Farm. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Biology Drs. Catherine Haase and Evan Rehm joined the Southeastern Grasslands Institute in partnering with TennGreen Land Conservancy in the landscape restoration at Soak Creek Farm.  

Several Austin Peay State University biology students – many now graduates – also helped with the project, which included widespread surveys of the farm’s flora and fauna. 

The APSU students are Sarah Krueger (’22), Aurelia Christy (’22), Summer Long (’22), Gabriella LeFevre, Joe Endris and Claudia Shaver. Much of their work happened in 2021 and 2022. 


The research includes camera traps that have recorded a black bear, a rare spotted skunk and other mammals. The research also identified bat sounds and recorded three federally endangered bat species.  

To read TennGreen Land Conservancy’s full report about the work, visit the Soak Creek Farm webpage. 

Previous articleSkip Hop Recalls over 470,000 Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms Due to Choking Hazard
Next articleClarksville Police Department releases update on Wreck with Injuries on Tiny Town Road at Profit Drive
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online