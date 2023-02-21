Austin Peay State University biology professors, Southeastern Grasslands Institute help with landscape restoration at Soak Creek Farm

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Biology Drs. Catherine Haase and Evan Rehm joined the Southeastern Grasslands Institute in partnering with TennGreen Land Conservancy in the landscape restoration at Soak Creek Farm.

Several Austin Peay State University biology students – many now graduates – also helped with the project, which included widespread surveys of the farm’s flora and fauna.

The APSU students are Sarah Krueger (’22), Aurelia Christy (’22), Summer Long (’22), Gabriella LeFevre, Joe Endris and Claudia Shaver. Much of their work happened in 2021 and 2022.

The research includes camera traps that have recorded a black bear, a rare spotted skunk and other mammals. The research also identified bat sounds and recorded three federally endangered bat species.

To read TennGreen Land Conservancy’s full report about the work, visit the Soak Creek Farm webpage.