Clarksville Police Department releases update on Wreck with Injuries on Tiny Town Road at Profit Drive

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, February 20th, 2023 at approximately 8:21pm, the Clarksville Police Department reports that a motorist driving a blue Subaru was traveling westbound on Tiny Town Road when the driver of a white Chevy Tahoe, traveling eastbound, crossed over into his lane of traffic, causing a head-on collision.

Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles by Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) and sustained serious injuries. They were both flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and their current status is unknown at this time.

This is still an active investigation and charges are pending, no additional information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Nemeth at 931.648.0656, ext. 5221.