Nashville Sounds announce 2023 Promotions Schedule

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds revealed the full promotions schedule for the 2023 season at First Horizon Park. The 75-game home slate includes 28 giveaway dates, 13 postgame fireworks shows, and a variety of theme and specialty nights.

Single-game tickets will be purchased on Tuesday, February 28th at 10:00am at the First Horizon Park ticket office, online at www.nashvillesounds.com/tickets, or by phone at 615.690.HITS, ext. 2.

Opening Day is scheduled for Friday, March 31st at 6:35pm when the Sounds host the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds). Opening Day includes the 2023 Schedule Cling Giveaway and postgame fireworks presented by FOX 17 News. Opening Weekend Ticket Bundle packages with an exclusive T-shirt and Club Level Cookout option are on sale now and can be purchased here.

All giveaways are for the first 1,000 fans unless otherwise noted.

Other giveaways at First Horizon Park during the 2023 season include the following:

April 1st – 2023 Schedule Cling Giveaway presented by FOX 17 News

April 12th – Nashville Hot Chicken Passport Giveaway

April 15th – Hit City Preds Hockey Jersey Giveaway presented by DEX Imaging

April 26t – Pickle Ball Paddle Giveaway presented by Vanderbilt Health

April 29th – Clear Zipper Tote Bag Giveaway presented by First Horizon

May 10th – Cooler Sling Giveaway

May 13th – Country Legends Nesting Doll Giveaway presented by First Horizon

May 24th – Throwback Corduroy Hat Giveaway presented by Advance Financial

May 27th – Vihuelas de Nashville Scarf Giveaway

June 14th – University of Tennessee Reversible Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 2,000 fans)

June 15th – Hit City Short Sleeve Hoodie Giveaway presented by First Horizon

June 21st – Clear Zipper Tote Bag Giveaway presented by First Horizon

June 24th – Nashville Travel Map Blanket Giveaway presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans

July 5th – Country Legends Nesting Doll Giveaway presented by First Horizon

July 8th – Nashville Hot Chicken Passport Giveaway

July 19th – Sounds Belt Bag Giveaway presented by First Horizon

July 22nd – Throwback Corduroy Hat Giveaway presented by Advance Financial

August 5th – Cooler Sling Giveaway

August 16th – Nashville Travel Map Blanket Giveaway presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans

August 19th – Star Wars Light Saber Giveaway (first 2,000 fans)

September 6th – Vihuelas de Nashville Scarf Giveaway

September 7th – Hit City Short Sleeve Hoodie Giveaway presented by First Horizon

September 9th – Pickle Ball Paddle Giveaway presented by Vanderbilt Health

September 20th – Hit City Preds Hockey Jersey Giveaway presented by DEX Imaging

September 23rd – Sounds Belt Bag Giveaway presented by First Horizon

Theme nights for 2023 at First Horizon Park include the following:

April 15th – Nashville Predators Night

May 10th – Brewers and Brews Night

May 13th – Military Appreciation Night

May 27th – Copa de la Diversión Night

May 28th – Pirates and Princesses Day

June 15th – 615 Night Celebration

June 16th – Copa de la Diversión Night

June 22nd – Pride Night

June 24th-25th – The Nine and 45th Season Celebration Weekend

July 4th – Independence Day Celebration

July 22nd – Bachville Night

August 4th – Stand Up To Cancer Night

August 5th – Augtoberfest

August 19th – Star Wars Night

August 20 – Copa de la Diversión Night

September 6th – Copa de la Diversión Night

September 9th-10th – First Responder Nights

Other promotions in 2023 include Peanut Free Night presented by Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center (April 11th), Booster’s Birthday (April 12th), Cheerio’s Birthday (August 1st), and Rick Sweet’s Birthday (September 7th).



The complete list of weekly promotions for the 2023 season at First Horizon Park are listed below.

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesdays (11)

First Horizon Park’s most pup-ular promotion returns in 2023. Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the game on Tuesdays (except July 4) when First Horizon Park opens its doggie doors to Nashville’s pups and their masters.

Tickets start at $30.00 ($25.00 for owners; $5.00 for dog) with all dog ticket proceeds from each Tuesday game benefitting a local nonprofit organization. All dog owners will need to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination for their dog prior to entering the ballpark.

Winning Wednesdays and Kroger Wednesdays (12)

When the Sounds win, the fans win on Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi. Come out to the ballpark on Wednesdays for your chance to win several different prizes, including a postgame trip around the bases (available to all fans) after a Sounds victory.

The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game and turn in their winning board for a free Pepsi from the concession stand. Fans can also win with Kroger on Wednesdays and pick up four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs and four (4) fountain sodas for just $44.00. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Throwback Thursdays (12)

We’re turning back the clock as Budweiser presents Throwback Thursdays when the Sounds wear their 1978 uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

FOX 17 News Fireworks Fridays (13)

End your week watching the Nashville sky light up with postgame firework shows every Friday night game, presented by FOX17 News.

Hit City Saturdays (13)

The roar of the crowd at First Horizon Park gets loudest on Saturday. Make the ballpark the place to be in Nashville with the variety of entertainment options in The Band Box. Be sure to arrive as gates open for live music under the guitar scoreboard.

Sunday Family Fun Days (13)

Join the Sounds for Sunday Family Fun Days where kids can take part in pregame autographs with select Sounds players and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for any Reserved Section seat – subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government-issued military I.D. required at ticket office; no phone orders).

The 2023 promotions schedule is subject to change.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. Opening Day is scheduled for Friday, March 31st at 6:35pm.

For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.