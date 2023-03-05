77.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, March 6, 2023
Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation will work through the night restoring power to it’s customers

Montgomery County has 649 without power.

By News Staff
Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation crews are out tonight continuing the work necessary to restore power to it's customers. (CEMC)

Cumberland Electric Membership CorporationMontgomery County, TN – Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) reports that crews will be repairing damage and restoring power.

As of 11:00pm, total outages stand at just under 3,000.

The outage breakdown by county is as follows: Montgomery County 649, Cheatham County 554, Robertson County 1.300, Stewart County 61, and Sumner County 367.


Crews will continue to work through the night to restore power as quickly as possible.

Report a downed power line or electrical hazard by calling 800.987.CEMC (2362).

About Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation

The Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) is a nonprofit electric cooperative regulated by TVA and governed by a member-elected board of directors. We are committed to meeting the needs of our membership by delivering safe, affordable, and reliable services the cooperative way.

For your convenience, CEMC has one telephone number to serve all your needs, including power outages and service requests, 800.987.CEMC (2362).

For more information visit their website at www.cemc.org

