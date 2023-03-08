Austin Peay State University Baseball games versus Purdue Fort Wayne moved to Evansville

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team and Purdue Fort Wayne have agreed to move the location of this weekend’s baseball series to German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium on the University of Evansville campus.

In addition to the location change, the Governors and Mastodons changed the series format to two doubleheaders, starting on Friday and Saturday at 1:00pm.

The schedule changes were made necessary due to damage sustained on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park during Friday’s severe weather in Clarksville.

Admission is free on both days of the series. Also, fans attending the games should be aware no concessions will be available for the weekend.