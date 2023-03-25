58.2 F
News

CEMC update on Montgomery County power outage

News Staff
By News Staff
Power Outage

Cumberland Electric Membership CorporationMontgomery County, TN – The Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) reports that power has been restored to a majority of eastern Montgomery County. Currently, around 800 remain without power across their service area.

To report an outage, please use the SmartHub mobile app, or call or text OUT to 800.987.2362. View our online interactive outage map at www.cemc.org/outagemap/

Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.


About Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation

The Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) is a nonprofit electric cooperative regulated by TVA and governed by a member-elected board of directors. We are committed to meeting the needs of our membership by delivering safe, affordable, and reliable services the cooperative way.

For your convenience, CEMC has one telephone number to serve all your needs, including power outages and service requests, 800.987.CEMC (2362).

For more information visit their website at www.cemc.org

News Staff
