Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for March 27th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 27th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County

Janie Rose is a young female Terrier mix. She is fully vetted and spayed. Come meet this sweet girl, take her for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Cadabra is a young female medium size Domestic shorthair cat. She is litter trained, fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new family. Come check her out in the Cat Room. She would make a wonderful companion.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Bugsy is a young female with Domestic medium hair. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained. She is good with cats, dogs, and children. She is full of sassy little “catitude” and tons of personality. She is super sweet and while good with other animals she does have a bit of “Diva” in keeping them in their place!

She can coexist with other pets with proper introductions and patience for everyone to find their place in the pack. She would be great with older children just due to her personality and while she does well with others, being the only pet would suit her just fine as well.



If you think Bugsy will be a wonderful addition to your family, she can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Nix is a sweet 10-month-old girl who is quiet and a bit shy. She is fully vaccinated, litter trained, neg.on FELV/FIV, spayed, and on flea and tick prevention. She would do well with a home where she can take her time settling in and getting comfortable.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is looking for her forever family!! This gal is a beautiful Lab mix a little over a year old. She is fully vetted, spayed, and super eager to please. Shamrocks’ fees have been sponsored by a very generous soul. Shamrock does well with other dogs but she still has some of the “Lab/puppy” energy and would be best suited with a home where she has a huge yard, lots of toys, and plenty of outlets to help channel that energy.

This girl would excel at agility or even dock diving! If you are looking for a reason to get out and hike, jog and just be outdoors, this girl will be your constant companion in all outdoor adventures! The more activity, the happier she will be! A tired dog is a happy dog!!

If you think she will be a great addition please come for a meet and greet through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Atlas (Attie) is a smart, loving, curious, funny, and loyal 4-year-old Pit bull terrier mix. He is a very energetic Bully with beautiful markings. He has done very well with children, finds them most curious, and is interested in everything they do!

He does primarily prefer to be with male dogs but can be selective, so of course, if there are other male pets a meet and greet will be recommended. Attie would also be happy as a single pet as well. Attie is crate trained and is so eager to please. A large yard for him to burn off his energy and lots of outings and long walks will be ideal!

Come meet this great boy if you think Atlas would be the perfect addition to your family! He can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Penny is a one-year-old stunning Siberian Husky with the most soulful blue eyes. She is friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, smart, and playful! She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, and housetrained ( Doggie Door).

She loves playing with other dogs and would love a big fenced yard to play in, is great with kids and would do fine with another canine buddy or can be by herself. She just needs a very active family who will keep her challenged and busy. This gal is super smart, loves to please, and will make a great addition to your family! Come for a meet and greet.

For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Houston is a one to two-year-old male Boxer mix and who doesn’t love a good pillow fight? He is fully vetted, neutered, working on housetraining, and loves being with his people. He would love a huge yard and lots of toys. He is a silly, loveable guy and would make a great addition to any family. An active, outdoor-loving family who will take him on many adventures would be awesome.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, at 785.207.5641 or /www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Etta is a 2-year-old female domestic with short hair. She is fully vaccinated, spayed, combo tested and litter trained. She is looking for her new forever home. Etta is super friendly, great with other cats and cat-friendly dogs. She has an amazing personality and will make a fabulous addition to your family.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Dusty is an adult male chihuahua. He is fully vetted, neutered and house-trained. This sweet guy came from a rough situation where basic needs weren’t always met so he just needs a calm, quiet home where he can decompress and learn to trust and know that food, shelter and love will always be there. If you think he will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Skipper is a 2-and-a-half-year-old male Lab mix. He weighs approximately 45 pounds, is neutered, fully vetted, microchipped, and on HW and flea and tick prevention. Skipper will need work with house training as he has lived outside his entire short life.

He is crate trained and has done well with other dogs. Skipper’s adoption fee comes with a free training evaluation @ Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/skipper or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org