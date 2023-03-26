APSU Softball splits doubleheader against Queens, wins series

Charlotte, NC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team split the final two games of their three-game ASUN Conference series with Queens, Sunday at Stick Williams Field, winning the opener, 2-1, before dropping the nightcap, 7-0, but that was enough to win its second consecutive ASUN Conference weekend series, two games to one. In winning its second straight ASUN Conference series, the Governors (15-11, 4-2 ASUN) sit in a tie for third place in the conference’s overall standings.



Game 1

Austin Peay 2, Queens 1

Austin Peay State University got its second straight dominating pitching effort of the weekend from Jordan Benefiel (11-6) as she literally weathered a two-hour, 41-minute rain delay in the bottom of the fifth inning to hold the Royals (11-13, 3-3 ASUN) to just one run on one hit, while walking two and striking out 11.

The APSU Govs would do all of their scoring in the top of the third, scoring two runs on four hits.

Morgan Zuege would get the inning going with a one-out single and an out later come around to score on back-to-back singles by Kendyl Weinzapfel and Lexi Osowski-Anderson, with Anderson’s base hit driving in Zuege.

Kylie Campbell would close out the inning’s scoring with an RBI single, scoring Weinzapfel.

Queens would score their lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Benefiel retired the final seven batters she faced to seal away the victory.

Game 2

Queens 7, Austin Peay 0

The APSU Govs missed out on some scoring opportunities early on, while Queens took advantage of nine hits and six Govs walks to hand Austin Peay State University its second shutout loss of the season, 7-0.

Tied 0-0 heading into the top of the second inning, the APSU Govs would load the bases, with one out, but an infield fly and a comebacker to the pitcher ended the scoring threat.

The Royals would then follow with their best inning of the weekend, scoring four times, on four hits and three APSU walks.

The APSU Govs missed another scoring chance in the fourth, with Campbell leading off the inning with her fourth triple of the season, but was stranded, as the next three Governors went down in order.

Queens would tack on another run in the fourth, and two more in the sixth for the 7-0 final.

Inside the Boxscore

Jordan Benefiel recorded back-to-back double figure strikeouts games for the first time in her career, following her 13 strikeout performance on Saturday with 11 on Sunday.

Jordan Benefiel’s 11 strikeouts gives her 329 for her career, passing Morgan Brewer (2010-13) for fifth place all-time in program history.

Charley Pursley recorded her first career two hit game in Game 2 of the doubleheader.

Emberly Nichols pitched a career high three innings in Game 2 of the doubleheader.

Riley Suits recorded her first career walk as a pinch hitter in Game 2 of the doubleheader.

Tickets

For information, or to buy tickets to any other home softball games this season, go online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.



In addition, all APSU home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season, visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team returns to action on Wednesday, as they travel to Murray, KY, for a single non-conference contest versus the Murray State Racers. The game begins at 4:00pm.