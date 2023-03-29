Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf places Sixth at Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate

Pawleys Island, SC – Reece Britt and Jakob Falk Schollert each shot two-under 70s and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot a three-under 285 to pick up five spots on the leaderboard and finish in sixth place at GolfWeek’s Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate, Wednesday, at the par-72, 6,989-yard True Blue Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University’s three-under 285 was tied with Connecticut for the second-best team score of the round, trailing only Troy’s third-round score of 277. The Governors finished two shots behind fifth-place Valparaiso and four shots behind fourth-place Xavier. Troy won the tournament with an aggregate score of 840, beating second-place Delaware and Connecticut by 22 strokes. Connecticut’s Jared Nelson was the individual medalist with a score of 207.

With six birdies in the final round, Britt posted his third round at ever or under par of the Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate. Britt finished the tournament tied for ninth with a score of 213; he was also tied for the tournament lead with an eagle and was tied for sixth in the field in par-five scoring at five-under.

Falk Schollert was the Governors biggest mover of the day, using three birdies and just a single bogey to pick up 21 spots on the leaderboard. Falk Schollert finished the tournament tied for 32nd place with a score of 219.

Picking up 11 spots in the final round, Logan Spurrier used four birdies to shoot a one-over 73 and finish tied for 42nd place with a score of 222. The final counting score for Austin Peay State University in the third round came from Daniel Love, who recorded two birdies and shot an even-par 72 to pick up 10 spots on the field and finished the tournament tied for 84th with a score of 230.

Finally, Micah Knisley shot a six-over 78 on the final day of the event and finished tied for 47th place with an aggregate score of 223. Knisley finished the tournament tied for third in the field in par four scoring at three-under par and led the Governors with 11 birdies.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team is back in action next week at Bellarmine’s Ernie Denham Classic, April 3rd-4th, at the Standard Club in Louisville, Kentucky. APSU then wrap up the regular season at Tennessee State’s Big Blue Intercollegiate, April 10th-11th, at The President’s Reserve at Hermitage Golf Course in Nashville, Tennessee.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.