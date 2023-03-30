69.4 F
APSU’s Science on Tap presents “Generative AI: When Machines Dream of Electric Sheep” on April 4th

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Science on Tap, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) monthly science presentation series, will feature Dr. John Nicholson, a professor in the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology, on Tuesday, April 4th, at 5:30pm at Strawberry Alley Ale Works in Downtown Clarksville.

Dr. Nicholson’s presentation titled “Generative AI: When Machines Dream of Electric Sheep,” will discuss generative AI, a subfield of artificial intelligence that involves the use of algorithms and models to generate new and original content such as images, videos, music, and text. ChatGPT, the OpenAI language model, created the presentation’s title.


The presentation will cover a brief history and overview of the technology behind generative AI and some of the current tools being used in the field, such as ChatGPT and DALL-E, as well as potential implications for society. ChatGPT helped summarize the presentation’s content.

Plus, two lucky attendees will win AI-generated posters, one of an electric sheep dreamed up by Midjourney, a generative AI tool.

Science on Tap is a monthly event that brings together science and local brews. Austin Peay’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics hosts Science on Tap on the first Tuesday of every month during the academic year.

This press release was generated by ChatGPT, a large language model trained by OpenAI.

