Nashville Sounds lose 7-5 at Memphis Redbirds

Memphis, TN – Despite Alex Jackson walloping a baseball completely out of the ballpark, the Nashville Sounds took defeat in their road opener on Tuesday night, falling 7-5 to the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park.

The Sounds led from the outset thanks to back-to-back hits in the first. Blake Perkins doubled and then scored on Keston Hiura’s RBI single to center field to make it a 1-0 game. After Memphis tied it in the bottom half of the first, Andruw Monasterio followed Eddy Alvarez’s triple with an RBI knock that put Nashville up a run once again in the second.

Memphis would answer with three more in the third inning, but the highlight of the night came from the Sounds backstop Jackson. On a 2-1 pitch, Jackson pummeled a mistake from Tommy Parsons way over the left field fence and into the Memphis night. That solo jack got Nashville within a run, trailing 4-3 in the fourth.

Three middle relievers kept Nashville in the contest, holding Memphis off the scoreboard for five-straight innings. Luis Contreras relieved starter Robert Stock to stop the bleeding, adding 1.2 innings of no-hit baseball. Tyson Miller escaped a jam in the six, then Tyler Herb struck out a pair over 2.0 innings to keep the Sounds within one going to the eighth.

The Redbirds appeared to put things away with another three-run inning, this time in the eighth inning. Eddy Alvarez had an answer, clubbing a 431-foot blast to right to keep Nashville’s hopes alive in the ninth. Unfortunately, the Redbirds quelled the late rally and put the game away.

A total of four Sounds tallied multiple hits in the contest. Perkins had a two-double and infield single evening, finishing 3-for-4 with a run scored. Hiura, Jackson, and Alvarez also contributed multiple hits and at least one RBI, respectively.

Robert Stock took the loss in his Sounds debut. The right-hander allowed four runs (all earned) on four hits and three walks in 2.1 innings. He struck out three and gave up a pair of homers in his first start in the states since July 20th, 2021.

Game two of the series is tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05pm at AutoZone Park. Left-hander Robert Gasser makes his first start for the Nashville Sounds in 2023, going against Memphis Redbirds right-hander Gordon Graceffo.

Post-Game Notes

Sal Frelick’s 44-game on-base streak with the Sounds came to an end after his 0-for-5 night.

Robert Stock allowed two home runs in the same outing for just the third time in his 10-season domestic career. The last was on June 27, 2019, with El Paso vs. Sacramento.

According to MLB Research Tool, Alex Jackson’s 471-foot blast is the longest home run in Triple-A this season…also ranks as the third-longest including MLB up to this point in 2023 (only Atlanta’s Austin Riley and New York-AL’s Giancarlo Stanton have hit a baseball further).

The Sounds have led at some point in all four games to start the season.

