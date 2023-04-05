APSU Beach Volleyball loses to North Alabama, UT Martin

Martin, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team dropped a 4-1 decision to North Alabama, Tuesday, before falling to UT Martin, 3-2, at the Skyhawks Beach Volleyball Complex.

In the first match against North Alabama, the Governors lead 1-0 after Karli Graham and Trisitn Smith picked up a two-set win in the No. 5 pairing. However, that was the last point the APSU Govs would score in the match and the Lions went on to claim the 4-1 victory.

In the second half of the doubleheader, UT Martin took a 1-0 lead with a win over Graham and Smith on the No. 4 line. The APSU Govs were able to tie the match at 1-1 when Tegan Seyring and Erin Eisenhart picked up a three-set win in the No. 5 pairing.

In a back-and-forth match, the Skyhawks went ahead 2-1 after picking up a two-set win over Jamie Seward and Elizabeth Wheat in the No. 3 pairing, but once again, the APSU Govs evened the match when Chloee McDaniel and Mikayla Powell won in two sets on the No. 2 line.

With the match tied 2-2, UT Martin picked up its first-ever win against the APSU Govs at the Skyhawks Beach Volleyball Complex when Dylan Mott and Logan Wallick knocked off Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead in three sets in the No. 1 pairing.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team wraps up the regular season when it hosts Chattanooga and Jacksonville for the Govs Beach Bash, April 14th-15th, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

Match Results

North Alabama 4, Austin Peay 1

1. Paula Klemperer/Taylor Seney (UNA) def. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead 21-14, 21-15

2. Katy Floyd/Mackenzie Martin (UNA) def. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell 21-19, 21-23, 16-14

3. Selma Robinson/Martha McLaurin (UNA) def. Jamie Seward/Elizabeth Wheat 18-21, 21-18, 15-10

4. Natalie Kordt/Jelena Girod (UNA) def. Tegan Seyring/ Erin Eisenhart 17-21, 21-17, 15-12

5. Karli Graham/Tristin Smith def. Kati Anderson/Caroline Conkle (UNA) 21-15, 21-17

Order of Finish: 5, 4, 1, 3, 2

UT Martin 3, Austin Peay 2

1. Dylan Mott/Logan Wallick (UTM) def. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead 21-15, 19-21, 15-11

2. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell def. Kambree Lucas/Olivia O’Keefe (UTM) 21-16, 21-18

3. Lucy Kaufman/Addy Vaughn (UTM) def. Jamie Seward/Elizabeth Wheat 21-11, 21-18

4. Haeleigh Paulino/Jenna Vallée (UTM) def. Karli Graham/Tristin Smith 21-17, 14-21, 15-8

5. Tegan Seyring/ Erin Eisenhart def. Kayla Carrell/Audrey Haworth (UTM) 15-21, 22-20, 15-10

Order of Finish: 4, 5, 3, 2, 1