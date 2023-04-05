73.5 F
Education

Austin Peay State University expands Summer Coding Camps to include 3rd, 4th, 5th graders

APSU adds 3D Video Game Development” camps

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University's Summer Coding Camps. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) popular summer coding camps return this year to allow anyone from third-graders through recent high school graduates a chance to hone their Minecraft-, Roblox-, website- and video game-building skills.

The university will host 14 weeklong half-day camps starting with a middle school “Learn Programming with Minecraft” camp starting on May 30th. The camps run through June 30th when the “Code Your Own Scratch Programs and Games” for third- to fifth-graders wraps up.

Also new this year, the “3D Video Game Development” camps will use the Godot engine, an easier language to learn, and the software is free for everyone. The change should allow students to be more inventive with their games.


All the camps are in Austin Peay State University’s state-of-the-art computer labs in the Maynard Mathematics and Computer Science Building and in the College of STEM Technology Building. All equipment is provided.

Austin Peay State University computer science bachelor’s and master’s level students lead the camps using APSU teaching materials and professor guidance. The camps are hosted by the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology at APSU.

The following is a rundown of the camps. Visit the camp website for more information and to register.

Middle School Camps | 6th-8th grades

  • Learning Programming with Minecraft | May 3th0-June 2nd | 9:00am-noon
  • Code Your Own Roblox Games | May 30th-June 2nd | 1:30pm-4:30pm
  • Learn Programming with Minecraft | June 5th-9th | 9:00am-noon
  • Code Your Own Roblox Games | June 5th-9th | 1:30pm-4:30pm
  • Make Your Own Websites | June 12th-16th | 9:00am-noon
  • Learn Programming with Minecraft | Girls Preferred | June 12th-16th | 1:30pm-4:30pm

High School Camps | 9th-12th grades and first-year college students

  • Code Your Own Roblox Games | June 20th-23rd | 9:00am-noon
  • 3D Video Game Development | June 20th-23rd | 1:30pm-4:30pm
  • Make Your Own Websites | June 26th-30th | 9:00am-noon
  • 3D Video Game Development | June 26th-30th | 1:30pm-4:30pm

Elementary Camps | 3rd-5th grades 

  • Code Your Own Scratch Programs and Games | June 20th-23rd | 9:00am-noon
  • Code Your Own Roblox Games | June 20th-23rd | 1:30pm-4:30pm
  • Code Your Own Roblox Games | June 26th-30th | 9:00am-noon
  • Code Your Own Scratch Programs and Games | June 26th-30th | 1:30pm-4:30pm

Earth, Space, Math camps this summer at Austin Peay State University

APSU’s College of STEM also will offer a weeklong Earth Explorers Camp from June 5th-9th and a weeklong Space Explorer Camp from June 12th-16th. You can find details about both camps and how to register on the APSU College of STEM summer camps webpage.

Also returning this year is Austin Peay State University’s popular SOARing with Mathematics Camp – Students Optimizing, Analyzing, Researching – for high school students. Learn more at www.apsu.edu/mathematics/soar.

