101st Airborne Division Releases Update on Two Black Hawk Helicopters Crashing

Fort Campbell, KY – An aviation safety team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center (USARCRC) from Fort Rucker, Alabama has recovered the flight data recorders from the two HH-60 Black Hawks that were involved in the 101st Airborne Division training accident on March 29th, 2023.

Commonly referred as “black boxes” in civilian aircraft, the recorders have been sent back to Fort Rucker for further analysis in the ongoing accident investigation.

“We cannot provide a timeline as to when the investigation will be completed,” said Lt. Col. Tony Hoefler, spokesman for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “The duration of the investigation is determined by the thorough analysis of all factors.”

The remains of all nine Soldiers have been transferred to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The deceased Soldiers were escorted and honored by various police escorts starting from Fort Campbell, Kentucky to Dover AFB. Dover AFB base is home to the Joint Service Mortuary Affairs Office.

Three of the Soldiers, who died in the accident, have been posthumously promoted to the next higher grade. Corporal Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos –promoted to Sergeant; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza –promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3; and Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy –promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 2. An honorary promotion ceremony will occur with the families at a later date.

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, and Blanchfeild Army Community Hospital (BACH) are providing a wide range of health services to the Soldiers and Families affected. Chaplains, the Family Advocacy Program, Military Family Life Consultants, behavioral health professionals, and multiple crisis lines are available for Soldiers, family members, and the Fort Campbell community.