APSU’s Science on Tap to offer a peek into the fascinating world of bird migration on May 2nd

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Science on Tap series is set to feature Dr. Stefan Woltmann, the interim director of the APSU Center of Excellence for Field Biology and a biology professor.

Woltmann’s talk titled “Bird Migration on Tap” will be the last presentation of the semester, and it promises to be an engaging and informative discussion.

The event will take place at Strawberry Alley Ale Works on Tuesday, May 2nd, starting at 5:30pm. Woltmann’s presentation will explore the fascinating world of bird migration, focusing on the different methods used to study this phenomenon and highlighting some of the most amazing aspects of these birds’ journeys.

The Science on Tap series is a popular event where science and local brews come together. The APSU College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics hosts the series on the first Tuesday of every month during the academic year. After a break during the summer, the series will return in September.

The public is invited to join this exciting event and learn more about bird migration from Dr. Stefan Woltmann. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy delicious local brews while engaging in a thought-provoking discussion.

The Strawberry Alley Ale Works is located at 103 Strawberry Alley in Downtown Clarksville.