APSU music graduate student Bernadette John wins Fulbright to study Irish, Classical Music in Dublin

Clarksville, TN – For the second time in Austin Peay State University (APSU) history, one of its students – Bernadette John, a graduate student in the Department of Music – has won a Fulbright U.S. Student Program fellowship. The Fulbright is one of the most widely recognized and prestigious scholarships in the world.

John, who studies music performance and clarinet at Austin Peay State University, learned she had won the award on Friday, April 14th. The award will send her to the Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin, Ireland, to work with Dr. Paul Roe, professor of clarinet at the academy and one of Ireland’s most creative and versatile musicians.

“When I found out, I was panicking and shaking,” John said. “I called my mom and dad. I was running around telling everybody.”

John will head to Ireland during the 2023-2024 academic year to explore the liminal space between the established classical tradition and its interaction with Irish traditional music. Her work will focus on using the clarinet to examine this space.

“This is a new frontier,” she said. “I know of only two clarinetists who are doing this, and Dr. Roe is one. He’s experimenting with playing Irish traditional music, and this is not something clarinet players are doing, so it’s a whole new world.”

John’s goal is to “create a space for the two genres to interact in an authentic manner with a professional approach and present the findings as a fusion of the two worlds,” as she noted in her Fulbright project proposal.

“She could well be at the forefront of a major event in folk cultural music in this country,” said Dr. Tim Winters, director of the Honors Program at Austin Peay State University, who helped her with her Fulbright application. “She’s doing something that’s really going to make a significant change and open up this music to audiences in ways that it has not been open before.”

Second Fulbright student in Austin Peay State University history

The last Austin Peay State University student to win the Fulbright student award was Edith Ramona Lumpkin in 1967. She traveled to the United Kingdom to do literature research and later won Austin Peay’s Outstanding Alumna Award in 2003.

“We are happy and excited for Bernadette to receive this prestigious recognition,” said Dr. William “Buzz” Hoon, dean of the APSU College of Arts and Letters, which houses the Department of Music. “She is a talented and gifted student, who has grown thanks to learning opportunities and the guidance of faculty and staff in the Department of Music and Austin Peay. Bernadette exemplifies what it means to be a Governor.”

John studies clarinet with Dr. Spencer Prewitt and is in pursuit of a master’s degree in music performance, which she’ll earn in May. She plans to pursue doctoral studies after she returns from Ireland next year.

“Bernadette’s passion for music and her desire to explore new frontiers is truly inspiring,” said Austin Peay State University President Dr. Mike Licari. “Her Fulbright award is a well-deserved recognition of her talent and hard work, and I have no doubt that she will make a significant contribution to the world of music.”

Three Austin Peay State University professors have also won Fulbright Scholar awards: Dr. Christophe Konkobo, who traveled to Burkina Faso in 2019 for literature research; Dr. Ann Silverberg, who traveled to China in 2015 for music studies research; and Malcolm Glass, who traveled to Slovenia in 1992 for writing research.

APSU has at least three current professors who won Fulbright awards at other institutions, including Winters, who won in 1986 as a student at Ohio State University, Dr. John Steinberg, who won in 1994 as a professor at Georgia Southern University, and Dr. Greg Wolynec, who won in at Michigan State University in 2001.

John is the second Austin Peay State University student this month to win a major scholarship award. APSU sophomore Yuriy Holovchak – who is double majoring in engineering physics and computer science, was one of about 410 students nationwide to win the prestigious Barry Goldwater Scholarship. He’s the first APSU student since 2013 to win that award.

‘Love of family, friends, Ireland’

John grew up hearing stories about her great-grandparents – Michael and Nora Faherty – growing up in Ireland before sailing to America as young adults with few possessions. In her personal statement in the Fulbright application, she discussed the “one prevalent theme in every story” – love.

“Love of family, love of friends, love of Ireland,” she wrote. “For me, this Fulbright opportunity represents the ability to return my family history to Ireland.

“In addition, it would provide the opportunity to bring my experiences in Ireland back to America and share them, just as [they] did 100 years ago,” she added.

Specifically, John wants to “bring that Irish influence into a new area of contemporary performance … Clarinets add a new unique voice that has not been present but that fits well because they’re versatile in sound.”

Working with Roe will give John the best opportunity to do this.

Roe has been instrumental in the creation of many of the new contemporary works composed for clarinet and bass clarinet over the past 30 years. And in recent years, he has explored Irish traditional music on the clarinet from a classical musician’s perspective while performing with some of Ireland’s outstanding traditional musicians.

Irish music has a “depth of emotion” that sets it apart, John said.

“In Ireland, it’s used to tell stories in every aspect, whether it’s the fiddle player, whether it’s the singer, it’s telling a story,” she said. “It’s how history is passed down. Irish music is an oral tradition. The stories are passed through their music from teacher to student, from father to son.”

In his letter of affiliation for John, Roe said her proposal is thought-provoking and ambitious and that he was eager “to explore with Bernadette the connections between these areas to discover insights that will inform her artistic praxis.”

John hopes that her work will open contemporary clarinet performances to larger audiences.

“Currently, we don’t have a lot of contemporary clarinet music with this sound,” she said. “It’s not something I think that’s accessible to a lot of audiences, especially if they’re non-musicians.”

About the Fulbright U.S. Student Program

Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected in an open, merit-based competition that considers leadership potential, academic and/or professional achievement, and record of service. Their careers are enriched by joining a network of thousands of Fulbright alumni, many of whom are leaders in their fields.

Notable Fulbright alumni include 62 Nobel Prize laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize recipients, 78 MacArthur Fellows, and 41 who have served as a head of state or government. Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 participants from over 160 countries the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is supported by the people of the United States and partner countries around the world. It is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the program.



More than 2,000 diverse U.S. students, artists, and early career professionals in more than 100 different fields of study receive Fulbright U.S. Student Program awards annually to study, teach English and conduct research overseas. Additionally, more than 800 U.S. scholars – faculty, artists, and professionals – from all backgrounds teach or conduct research overseas through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program annually.



Any students who are interested in applying for the Fulbright should contact Dr. Timothy Winters at winterst@apsu.edu for more information.