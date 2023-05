Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on Madison Street near Tenth Street at approximately 12:32pm.

Madison Street is currently shut down between Tenth Street and Twentieth Street and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

There is no information on the status of the individuals involved in the crash at this time, emergency crews are on scene.