APSU Softball faces Jacksonville State at Cheryl Holt Field this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will closeout it’s 2023 regular season, and ASUN Conference schedule, by hosting Jacksonville State this weekend at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors look to lockdown a berth into next week’s ASUN Championship Tournament.

It will also be Senior Weekend for five Governors (Lexi Osowski-Anderson, Maddie Boykin, Emily Harkleroad, Morgan McMahon, Riley Suits),who will be honored in a ceremony following Saturday’s doubleheader.

Austin Peay State University (25-20, 11-10 ASUN) and Jacksonville State (28-19, 13-8 ASUN) will open their three-game conference series on Friday at 5:00pm with a single contest, followed by a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1:00pm.

Austin Peay State University enters the season’s final weekend tied for fifth in the league’s standing, while Jacksonville State enters in third place.

The APSU Govs enter the weekend coming off an 8-0 mid-week, non-conference win at Southern Indiana, this pasted Tuesday, while JSU defeated Samford, in Birmingham, Alabama, 8-4.

Offensively, the APSU Govs are led by Lexi Osowski-Anderson (.323, 7 HR, 29 RBI) and Kylie Campbell (.307, 5 3B, 18 RBI).

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (17-10, 2.31 ERA, 181 K’s) has been the workhorse of the Austin Peay State University pitching staff, having already worked 169.1 innings this spring, while Samantha Miener (4-7, 1 save, 5.19 ERA, 23 K’s), Ashley Martin (3-1, 1 save, 4.82 ERA, 35 K’s) and Emberly Nichols (1-2, 5.18 ERA, 7 K’s) have also recorded wins for Austin Peay State University this spring.

The Gamecocks are led offensively by Lindsey Richardson (.399, 7 HR, 42 RBI), while Jaliyah Holmes (16-6, 2.17 ERA, 130 K’s) tops the Gamecocks pitching staff.

Between the Lines

Lexi Osowski-Anderson enters the weekend having played in 199 career games.

Austin Peay State University enters the weekend needing two victories to reach 200 all-time wins at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field.

Jordan Benefiel needs one victory to become the fifth pitcher in program history to reach 40 career wins.

Emily Harkleroad (199) and Lexi Osowski-Anderson (198) are one and two starts away, respectively, from 200 career starts.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson is three total bases away from 400 in her career.

Tickets

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team look to be participating in the ASUN Conference Championship, May 9th-13th, in DeLand, Florida, and hosted by Stetson University. The Govs seeding, opponent, and tournament opening date/time will be determined following the conclusion of this weekend’s action.