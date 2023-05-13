Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville announces Sandra Brandon as New Executive Director

Clarksville, TN – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville (BBBSC), a leading youth mentoring organization, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sandra Brandon as its new Executive Director.

With over 15 years of experience in nonprofit work and community development, Sandra is uniquely qualified to lead the organization in its mission to empower youth through one-to-one mentoring relationships.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sandra to the Big Brothers Big Sisters family,” said Jen McMillion, Board President. “Her leadership experience and dedication to the Clarksville community makes her an exceptional choice to lead our organization into the future.”

As Executive Director, Sandra will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Big Brothers Big Sisters operations, including program development and delivery, fundraising, and community outreach. She will work closely with the Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, and community partners to ensure that the organization continues to make a positive impact on the lives of youth in Clarksville.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Big Brothers Big Sisters and work alongside the talented and dedicated team of staff and volunteers,” said Brandon. “Together, we will continue to build strong mentoring relationships that inspire and empower youth to reach their full potential.”

Prior to working for BBBSC, Sandra worked as the Communications Director for the Department of Children’s Services and Public Information Officer for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. She has also served in leadership roles with several nonprofits, including Imagination Library and Crisis 211.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a youth mentoring organization that matches youth with caring adult volunteers who serve as positive role models, mentors, and friends. Through one-to-one mentoring relationships, Big Brothers Big Sisters helps youth develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed in life.

For more information, visit www.bbbsclarksville.org